Youtube just implemented a new punishment for those who break their community rules. Users who decide to leave any offensive comments may receive a 24-hour account ban. In this way they seek to make these comments less and less common.

Source: YouTube

According to the same YouTube, they have already tested this punishment in the past. According to their data, this significantly decreased the toxic attitude of some users. Now that it will be rolled out globally, it may go down a lot more.

These bans will also not be exclusive to offensive comments. Also those that the algorithm detects as spam will be removed and the accounts suspended for a whole day. In addition, the platform will notify you in advance so that you will be surprised by your suspension.

We recommend you: The King has fallen! PewDiePie stopped being the youtuber with the most subscribers

At the moment this message will only be in English, but it will surely be evident when you receive it. YouTube knows the algorithm isn’t perfect, so there’s an option for users to appeal the decision.. Even so, we recommend that you do not spread hate in the comments of this and any network.

What other changes is YouTube making?

In the same statement about the new YouTube punishment, it was announced that they have some more improvements. These are focused on better detecting comments made by spam bots. That is, programs that simply comment links to generate traffic.

Source: Agorapulse

This improvement works for both normal comments and those that appear during live videos. All in order to offer an excellent environment for both creators and viewers. We’ll see in a few months if these changes have a positive impact.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.