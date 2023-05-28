May 17 is the International Day against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia, a date that this year coincided with the tenth anniversary of the enactment of the same-sex marriage law in France. Since then, around 7,000 such marriages have taken place each year in the country. Our reporters revisited the same-sex families they had met in 2013 to find out how having the right to marry has changed their lives.

