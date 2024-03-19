A policewoman in Pakistan has distinguished herself by rescuing another woman accused of blasphemy, highlighting persistent oppression in a deeply patriarchal society. Deputy Commissioner Sherbano Naqvi has become a symbol in Pakistan after the incident in a market in Lahore. Her brave action has made her a role model for millions of women, in a country where they face pressure to marry young and give up their careers.

#Focus #Defending #women39s #rights #heroines #Pakistan #police