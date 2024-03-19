Happiness | Finland is once again the happiest country in the world

Finland is the happiest country in the world for the seventh year in a row.

Finland has again been named the happiest country in the world by the World Happiness Report in the reviewwhich was released on Wednesday.

Finland is the happiest country in the world for the seventh year in a row. Finland's score is 7.7. After Finland, Denmark, Iceland and Sweden hold the top positions. Afghanistan and Lebanon are at the bottom, with scores of 1.7 and 2.7.

People from 143 countries were asked to rate their lives on a scale from zero to ten. The average of the three years' results is considered, which gives a score.

In addition to people's own evaluation of happiness, the results of the report are based on an examination of various factors affecting well-being. In the World Happiness Report, happiness is examined through six concepts: social support, income, health, freedom, generosity and low corruption.

According to the report, happiness has “increased” the most in Serbia, Bulgaria, Latvia and the Republic of Congo.

Surprises too the report served: Germany and the United States dropped out of the top 20 happiest countries for the first time.

Last year the US was the 15th happiest country in the world, now it's 23rd. Germany was 16th, now it's 24th.

The report cites a sharp decline in the satisfaction of people under the age of 30 in particular. If the report only looked at people 60 and older, the United States would rank 10th. On the other hand, if the report looked only at people aged 30 and under, the United States would rank 62nd.

Older people in Germany are also happier than young people.

Professor Jan-Emmanuel De Neve, one of the authors of the report, says that there are many things driving down US and German investments. According to De Neve, they include, among other things, an increase in confrontation, the negative effects of social media, and economic uncertainty and imbalance, reports the Reuters news agency.

The World Happiness Report has been published since 2012.