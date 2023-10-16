





In Laos, the construction of a new dam on the Mekong River is raising concerns. The small country of 7.5 million inhabitants aims to become the main producer of low-carbon energy in Southeast Asia. Since the 2000s, about 80 hydropower plants have been built along the Mekong and its tributaries. However, this new project threatens the former royal capital of Luang Prabang, currently listed as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO.