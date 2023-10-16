Mojang Studios hosted Minecraft Live, the annual event that involves the Minecraft community and during which the latest news from the Minecraft franchise is revealed, including the new Star Wars DLC. A teaser trailer revealed the new Star Wars: Path of the Jedi DLC, arriving on November 7th on the Minecraft Marketplace. The trailer chronicles the adventure of players going from padawan to Jedi Knight and showcases a number of gameplay features, including lightsaber combat and the use of Force powers. Coinciding with the launch of the new television series Planet Earth III, which will air globally this fall, Minecraft Education has announced a new DLC inspired by the series, coming to Minecraft. Hot on the heels of the recent Frozen Planet II DLC, the Planet Earth III DLC will continue to immerse players in the wonders of the natural world by pushing the message that everything in nature is connected.

During the event, Craig Leigh, Principal Design Director of Minecraft Legends, presented the community-requested changes for Minecraft Legends since the game’s launch in April 2023, including: the ability to pet animals, the custom campaign and PVP modes , on-screen controls and UI, waypoint light pillars, and improved route finding. The team announced the latest Lost Legends for Minecraft Legends, including “Creeper Clash,” just in time for Halloween on October 19, and “Snow vs Snout” in December. The team also showcased new features coming with the December update, including: frogs, new piglin unit and structure, and new warlock allies that will cast potions. Finally, Lydia Winters of Mojang announced that 2024 will be the year of the celebration of Minecraft’s 15th anniversary and anticipated that there will be several official initiatives to celebrate.