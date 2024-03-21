This Friday the Colombia selection will be measured against the Spanish team in London as the first preparation match for the Copa América 2024.

At a press conference, Nestor Lorenzo, technician from Colombia, referred to the situation of Luis Diaz who after the match against him Manchester United, He had physical discomfort.

“Luis is fine, we have dosed his load because he is coming from a game with overtime. In Liverpool He plays a lot of minutes and they asked us to take care of him. However, today he is fit,” the coach mentioned regarding one of the most important players in the national team currently.

Luis Díaz vs. Alvaro Morata. Photo:EFE and AFP Share

Furthermore, he was asked about the absence of Miguel Ángel Borja and Dayro MorenoIn the national team, two names that made a lot of noise due to their current status in River Plate and the Colombian league, respectively.

“It is not good to talk about uncalled-up players. There will always be disagreement with those mentioned. “I try to be as fair as possible in all situations, no one is banned.”

In addition, he explained his purpose of testing young and new players: “I try to be as fair as possible in all situations. There are many young people who are making merit and we try to continue the process with them”

After the first friendly match, the team will travel to Madrid to face Romania on Tuesday, March 26.