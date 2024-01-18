





05:17 In Focus © France 24

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was re-elected for a fifth term. Since she came to power in 2009, at least 600 people have disappeared, including opposition activists, businessmen and members of the student wing of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, according to Human Rights Watch. Families are demanding information about those they believe were kidnapped by security forces. The Government of Bangladesh denies accusations of forced disappearances and extrajudicial executions.