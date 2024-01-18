Tobacco | Yle: The professor made a request for an investigation of the ex-director of the tobacco company to the police

Jukka Ant-Wuorinen, who was in charge of tobacco company Amer, did not respond to Yle's request for an interview.

Civil law professor emeritus Erkki Aurejärvi has made a request for an investigation into the person who worked in the management of the tobacco company Amer Jukka from Ant-Wuorisreported Over.

According to Aurejärvi, there is reason to suspect that Ant-Wuorine is guilty of hundreds of thousands of gross assaults and attempted murders, as well as thousands of murders.

Aurejärvi has made requests for investigations and fought with tobacco companies in court before.

For example, in 2012, Aurejärvi and a group of other lawyers made a request to the police to investigate a Sdp politician Lasse Lehtinenwho previously worked as Amer tobacco's director of communications and public relations.

The request for an investigation asked to find out whether Lehtinen has committed a murder with his words. The police did not start a preliminary investigation.

About According to the Finnish Institute of Health and Welfare (THL), 5,000 Finns die each year from diseases caused by tobacco. More than 12 percent of Finns aged 20–64 smoked daily in 2020, according to THL's statistics. 13.5 percent of men and 11.3 percent of women in these age groups smoked at that time.

One of the goals of the Finnish Tobacco Act is that less than five percent of the population uses tobacco and nicotine products by 2030.