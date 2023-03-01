Spiegel: EC has developed a project to transfer the EU economy to wartime

The European Commission (EC) has developed a project to transfer the EU economy from peacetime to wartime to support Ukraine, which should take place in three stages. About it informs Der Spiegel magazine.

According to the plan, the first stage involves increasing the supply of ammunition to Ukraine, the second – joint purchases of weapons and ammunition for European armies, the third – increasing the production of artillery ammunition by more than three times in order to “give a clear signal to the military industry about demand.”

It is noted that this plan has not yet been distributed among EU members.

Earlier, EU Special Envoy for Sanctions David O’Sullivan said the EU would shift its focus from adopting new restrictions against Russia to strengthening enforcement of anti-Russian sanctions.