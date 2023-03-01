Thursday, March 2, 2023
James Rodríguez will not play the Greek classic, tragedy prevents it

March 1, 2023
James Rodríguez will not play the Greek classic, tragedy prevents it


Authorities indicate that there are at least 36 deaths.

At least 36 people died and dozens were injured in Greece by the collision between a passenger train traveling between Athens and Thessaloniki and a convoy of goods, according to a new balance released on Wednesday by the fire service, so that the classic of that country olynpiacos and the AEK will not be played

The station manager Laughterthe city in the center of the country where the accident occurred, was arrested this Wednesday, a police source informed AFP.

The passenger train was carrying 342 people and both convoys had been traveling for “several kilometers” on the same track for a still unknown reason, the government spokesman said. Yiannis Oikonomou.

game suspended

Despite his good numbers this season, in recent games James Rodríguez has not been taken into account and everything indicated that he would be called up against AEK Athens for Greek Cup, but finally it was not included by Míchel.

It was confirmed hours before the match between Olympiacos against AEK in the semifinals of the Greek Cup that the match was suspended due to a tragedy that mourned the country.

The date on which the semifinal of this important event will be played is not yet known. That will give the Colombian time to recover.

Sports

