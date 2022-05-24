Sinaloa.- In social media a video is shared where some young people from El Castillo, Navolato, they catch a crocodile and they take him away. According to residents of this fishing field, the reptile was used for personal consumption. At the moment it is unknown who did this and no authority has given information about it.

We recommend you read:

Deputies and ejidatarios will go to CDMX; will protest the closure of the Agrarian Court in Culiacán

The Secretariat of Transparency recognizes that Sinaloa officials are unaware of regulations in the use of public resources

Deputies seek to harmonize Sinaloa and federal law on transparency issues



Juan Salvador Avilés says that the ISIC is in open dialogue with artists who feel neglected

#Castillo #Navolato #young #people #catch #crocodile