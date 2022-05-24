Warner Bros. Pictures shared the premiere date in digital format of Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secretshis most recent film based on the world created by JK Rowling for Harry Potter and his friends.

According to the company’s plans, it will be on May 30 that it will be available in this way through various platforms, services, stores and pay television channels. This will reach almost the entire public.

This is how it can be seen from the application of AppleTVlike Cinépolis Klic, Prime Video Store, Google Play, izzi, Claro Video, Total Play, Megacable, Axtel, DirecTV Y Microsoft Store.

In addition to those mentioned above, it can be seen from One Play, C&W, TIGO, Cableonda, New Century Y Altice. As on other occasions, availability may vary depending on countries and territories. It is something to keep in mind.

Source: Warner Bros.

Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets is a production of David Heyman, JK Rowling, Steve Kloves, Lionel Wigram Y Tim Lewis. Among the main actors in it are Eddie Redmanand how newt scamander Y Jude Law What albus dumbledore.

Also, it is present Mads Mikkelsen What Gellert Grindelwald. This film had its premiere on April 8 in many countries and grossed more than $388 million dollars.

Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets and their availability

This film can be seen in digital format as a Premium Premiere. There is the option to buy it but it can also be rented. Managed prices vary between each service, platform or store.

In the plot of this film Grindewald there is about to start a war between wizards and muggles. So a brave team of wizards, witches and even a baker led by scammander intends to confront it with all the resources at hand.

Source: Warner Bros.

The idea behind Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets is to reveal what lies behind the enigmatic relationship between the director of hogwarts and the fearsome wizard who wishes to exterminate non-magical beings.

The direction of this film fell to David Yachts and the performance of Mikkelsen What Gellert Grindelwald It was well received by fans and critics. We’ll see if the next movie in the series comes to fruition.

