Kryuchkov: UAVs shot down in Crimea were stuffed with shrapnel and aimed at civilian objects

All unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) shot down in Dzhankoy in northern Crimea were targeting civilian targets. About it in my Telegram channel informed adviser to the head of the republic Oleg Kryuchkov.

He explained that there were no military facilities in the area where the drones fell – one was shot down over the Dzhankoy technical school and fell between the academic building and the hostel, the rest – over residential areas. The official noted that the drones were stuffed with explosives and shrapnel to “revenge the Crimeans for their choice.” He also named Internet memes drawn on the tails of drones with special cynicism.

Earlier, the head of the administration of Dzhankoy, Igor Ivin, confirmed that the city was attacked by drones, specifying that fragments of the drones were found on two streets. Damage was received to a private residential building and a grocery store. Also, as a result of the incident, a 33-year-old man was injured, he was hospitalized with a shrapnel wound.

On March 19, an unknown UAV crashed in the Tula region. On the frames that got into the network, it can be seen that the unmarked drone lies on the ground in the field. According to preliminary data, its flight range is 600 kilometers. Emergency services are investigating who owns it.