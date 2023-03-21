Just as it was holding presidential elections (Bola Tinubu, the government’s candidate, was elected but his victory is being contested by the opposition), Nigeria experienced major riots in February over a policy of replacing naira banknotes, the currency in the country, also implemented with the aim of forcing the population to stop using cash.

It all started in October, when the Central Bank announced the exchange of banknotes, claiming the objectives of containing inflation (according to the institution, 80% of banknotes in circulation were being kept outside banks), making counterfeiting difficult and discouraging cash payments to kidnappers and other criminals.

Old naira banknotes would only be accepted until January 31st, but then that deadline was extended to February 10th. The measure generated reaction, because the use of cash is still the preference of a large part of the Nigerian population.

Many working in the informal economy and transport sector in Nigeria do not use banking apps, and it is estimated that around 40% of the adult population does not even have a bank account.

The lack of ballots, as new ones were not issued in sufficient quantity, prompted major protests in Nigeria in February, with attacks on ATMs, roadblocks and exchanges of accusations between parties in the final stretch of the presidential election.

In the face of chaos, Nigeria’s Supreme Court ruled on February 8 that old banknotes should continue to be accepted. Days later, President Muhammadu Buhari, who will be replaced by his co-religionist Bola Tinubu, announced that the old 200 naira notes would still be accepted until April 10 and that part of them would go back into circulation, but maintained the determination that the 500 and thousand naira were remitted to the Central Bank.

In early March, Nigeria’s Supreme Court unanimously ruled to extend the validity of the old three-denomination naira banknotes until December 31 and criticized Buhari for disobeying the February 8 ruling.

“Disobedience to the court order shows that the country’s democracy exists as a mere theory and has now been replaced by autocracy,” the court said in a statement.

The Nigerian State has never hidden that another objective of the measure was to replace cash with digital payment mechanisms. “The objective, as far as I am concerned, is to achieve a 100% cashless economy in Nigeria,” said Central Bank Governor Godwin Emefiele.

Before the disastrous exchange of bills, the government adopted measures to encourage digital payments, such as discounts for those who use this method to pay for taxi rides. However, the result was not what was expected.

Ayokunle Olubunmi, president of Nigeria’s main risk rating agency, Agusto and Co., told the Associated Press that decades-old habits of the population cannot be changed with severe impositions and deadlines.

“[O Banco Central] don’t want us to use money [em espécie]. They want us to do electronic transactions, but it is not possible to impose a change in behavior by law,” said Olubunmi. “You need to present your arguments to the population and ensure that these channels [de pagamentos digitais] be reliable.”