After reading a letter of introduction, former aide-de-camp did not respond to questions in the Legislative Chamber of the DF

Former adjutant Jair Bolsonaro (PL) Mauro Cid remained silent for most of the session. CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) on Anti-Democratic Acts, this Thursday (24.Aug.2023), at CLDF (Legislative Chamber of the Federal District).

In uniform, the lieutenant colonel read a document in his opening statements in which he described his trajectory in the Armed forces before informing that he would not respond to questions from the district deputies present.

In the document, Cid detailed the official functions he performed as an assistant to the Presidency of the Republic, including “receiving and delivering gifts”. However, Cid highlighted that he was not in office by Bolsonaro’s choice.

“The aide-de-camp is the only advisory function close to the president that is not the object of his own choice, and it is the responsibility of the Armed Forces to select and designate the military personnel who will carry it out”he stated.

Mauro Cid has been in custody since May of this year on suspicion of participating in the fraud of vaccination data in the country’s public health system. In August, a new investigation by the PF (Federal Police) into an alleged scheme to sell diplomatic gifts directly mentions the former adjutant. The soldier was summoned to the PF headquarters on August 31 to testify about the case.

In addition to him, the following were also summoned to testify: