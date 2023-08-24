New York is the only city in the United States that is legally required to provide shelter to anyone by a law passed in the 1980s, but its capacities have been overwhelmed in the last year with the immigration crisis. The city’s mayor Eric Adams has implemented a 60-day window for adult migrants who have been in shelters for a long time to find alternative housing. Thus, the new families with children who arrive can have space to stay, he argues.
#Link #60day #law #York #manage #immigration #crisis
More than 120 ships stuck in the Panama Canal due to low water levels
According to official data from the Panama Canal, so far 125 cargo ships are lining up to cross the section...
Leave a Reply