New York is the only city in the United States that is legally required to provide shelter to anyone by a law passed in the 1980s, but its capacities have been overwhelmed in the last year with the immigration crisis. The city’s mayor Eric Adams has implemented a 60-day window for adult migrants who have been in shelters for a long time to find alternative housing. Thus, the new families with children who arrive can have space to stay, he argues.

