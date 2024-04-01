Koldo García, who was a trusted advisor to former Minister José Luis Ábalos, has assured that he offered the company Soluciones de Gestión y Apoyo a la Empresa SL, investigated for alleged bribes in public contracts during the pandemic, to four ministries and five autonomous communities. He did it to sell them masks against covid-19, also pointing out that he spoke directly about this matter with the then president of the Canary Islands and today Minister of Territorial Policy, Ángel Víctor Torres, as well as with Francina Armengol's direct team when she governed in Balearic Islands, before losing the last territorial elections and becoming president of Congress.

In an interview with the newspaper El Mundo, Koldo explained that in 2020, the first year in which the pandemic was declared, he was commissioned by Ábalos himself – when he headed the Transportation Department – ​​to help “in every way possible.” . In this regard, he has pointed out that due to his inexperience in this area, he requested quotes for masks and accepted suggestions “from around the world”, and then passed them on to the ministry.

In his story, Europa Press reports, he said that he contacted the company Soluciones de Gestión – of which he says he had no prior knowledge or relations with its managers – which generated a “certain security” because, as he stated, It was “serious” and they brought “two planes” to Spain (with medical equipment, mainly masks) that were paid shortly after landing.

«What do they say that I did it was illegal? “I acted with the sole intention of helping,” Koldo defended. In this sense. He also points out that he offered the services of the firm now investigated in the National Court to the autonomous communities of Castilla y León, Castilla-La Mancha – the first two rejected them -, the Canary Islands, the Balearic Islands or La Rioja – he also refused to contract with them -, as well as four other ministries because, in his opinion, it worked well and there were no “deceptions or scams.”

Contacted the PSOE



Specifically, regarding the Balearic Islands, he has stated that it was the PSOE itself that referred him to the team of the former president of the community and current president of Congress, Francina Armengol, and that he provided him with a contact that he made available to Management Solutions.

Regarding contacts with the Canary Islands Government of Ángel Víctor Torres, Koldo has admitted that he spoke with the Minister of Territorial Policy himself and also with several of his main collaborators.

Finally, he has defended the person of the former Minister of Transport: «Involving Ábalos in all this is sons of bitches, he said, also later asking for forgiveness for the damage caused. Furthermore, he has stressed that he will never deny the Socialist Party and that he helped the current President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, in his race to lead this party. »If you want to knock him down, it is impossible… for now«, he warned.