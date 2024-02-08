According to the municipality of Amsterdam, the costs for towing have increased in recent years, but the rate for illegal parking has not increased. So it's high time for change. The proposal is to increase the towing costs in Amsterdam from 373 euros to 452 euros. You pay for the use of the control room, use of the tow truck and of course for the administration.

When your car is towed away in the capital, you also pay for the time your car spends overnight with the police. The first 24 hours are free, but after that you pay 30 euros per day. That's quite a lot, because according to… Het Parool It would be cost-effective for the municipality to charge just 9 euros per day. The storage costs Amsterdam 500,000 euros per year.

More expensive than in other Dutch cities

Municipalities may decide for themselves what the rate is. If the proposal passes, the municipality of Amsterdam will receive the highest towing costs in the Netherlands. In other cities you pay much less to have your car removed. The municipality of Rotterdam charges 165 euros, in Eindhoven you pay 174 euros, in The Hague 306 euros and in Utrecht the towing costs are 399 euros.

What does the higher rate yield per year?

Approximately 7,500 cars are removed from Amsterdam every year. This means that almost 600,000 extra euros will soon have to come in with the new rate. In total we are talking about 3,390,000 euros. The proposal will be voted on next week, after which it will go to the municipal council, which can ultimately approve or reject the proposal. The idea is that the new rates will come into effect on March 1.

When will your car be towed?

The municipality of Amsterdam describes five scenarios in which your car can be towed away. The first is for repeat offenders. If you have five or more unpaid parking tickets, you will first receive a wheel clamp. If you have not paid a day later, they will come and pick up your car. In addition, your car will be towed away if you create an 'unsafe situation' or ensure that traffic cannot pass through.

They will also take your vehicle if you are parked somewhere where this is not allowed, such as in a disabled parking space, a loading and unloading area or in a place reserved due to road works. These road works are announced with signs at least two days in advance.