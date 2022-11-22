Two veterans – Fernando Alonso and Nico Hulkenberg -, two no longer very young but looking for confirmation – Pierre Gasly and Nyck de Vries – and two who have yet to complete the first grand prix in Formula 1 – Oscars Plates and Logan Sargeant. For some of these it cannot be said that they are new faces, but they certainly wore the 2023 colors for the first time today in the Pirelli tests in Abu Dhabi.

The best of the six was Gasly, fourth on his Alpine debut. In the top-10 also Sargeant with the Williams and de Vries with the AlphaTauri, respectively seventh and eighth. The two chose the number 45 and 41. Alonso began his adventure with the Aston Martin settling for 12th place, two places ahead of Piastri’s McLaren (who chose number 28). In 19th position Nico Hülkenberg with his classic 27.

These are all the photos from the tests for the six drivers who have changed teams or will make their F1 debut.