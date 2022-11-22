For this Tuesday, November 22, different marches and protests in different areas of Mexico City.

The Secretary of Citizen Security (SCC) of the Mexico City reported on these demonstrations, as well as the place and time in which they will take place.

Cuauhtémoc City Hall:

10:00 a.m. Monterrey Avenue, number 109, Roma Norte neighborhood.

10:00 a.m. Quintana Roo, number 63, Roma Sur neighborhood.

10:00 a.m. Lerdo, number 206, Guerrero neighborhood.

11:00 a.m. Toledo, number 22, Colonia Juárez.

1:00 p.m. Republic Square, Tabacalera neighborhood.

4:00 p.m. General Gabriel Hernández, number 56, Colonia Doctores.

Gustavo A. Madero Mayor’s Office:

10:00 a.m. West, number 118, Magdalena de Las Salinas neighborhood.

12:00 p.m. Miguel Bernard, number 39, La Purísima Ticomán neighborhood.

Tlalpan City Hall:

1:00 p.m. March. Insurgentes Sur Avenue, number 4350 towards Cuernavaca-Los Cipreses Federal Highway.

forecasts

The SCC called upon take forecasts to the inhabitants of the capital in case of moving to these areas or nearby places of the Mexico City.