More than ten tons of cocaine hydrochloride were seized and incinerated in northwest Venezuela, where the security forces carried out a special operation, the head of the National Anti-Drug Superintendency (Sunad), Richard López, reported this Thursday.

“A total of 10,400 kilograms of cocaine hydrochloride were seized and incinerated,” during an operation by the National Police, the Armed Forces and Sunad, López said on X (formerly Twitter).

The operation was carried out for three days in Zulia, a state bordering Colombia and where the most drugs have been seized so far this year.

The superintendent, who did not report any arrests, noted that police officials managed to dismantle five camps: three cocaine hydrochloride production sites with 13 laboratories, a logistics camp and a weapons and explosives manufacturing camp.

“Venezuela so far in 2023 registers 46,632,954 kilograms of drugs seized in 10,293 procedures with 13,314 arrested for these criminal activities,” López added.

According to Sunad, during 2022 more than 41 tons of narcotics were seized.

Although the Venezuelan government claims its frontal fight against drug trafficking,

The United States maintains that the Caribbean country fails to comply with its anti-drug obligations, so has sanctioned senior government officials, accusing them of links to drug trafficking.

AFP

