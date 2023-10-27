Join the La República WhatsApp channel

‘At the bottom there is room’ does not leave emotions aside for its viewers and, after Zulimar’s confession, everything became a moment of tension. Félix’s girlfriend made a harsh revelation to him that ended up breaking the heart of the guachimán from Las Nuevas Lomas. As was well known, the couple was going to formalize their relationship in ‘AFHS’ and was on the verge of getting married; However, everything had a turn in the life of the Venezuelan, who decided to end her relationship.

Zulimar found Félix in his booth and told him that he had to talk to him. He confesses that she has not been completely honest with him and that she had to tell him the truth. He told her that, in addition to leaving her family in Venezuela, he also left her boyfriend, who has now gone to Europe and that he called her to tell her that if she still loves him, she should go with him. . The guachimán from Las Nuevas Lomas thought that his lover would not make such a decision, however, it was different, since she returned the ring crying and telling him that he did love it, but that he still has feelings for her ex-partner .