In the city of Nevyansk, Sverdlovsk region, 14 thousand people were left without water and heat due to the accident, this was reported in Telegram-channel of the prosecutor's office of the Russian region.

On December 17, a power line broke, after which three pumps at the Romanovsky water intake failed. Experts promptly restored the power supply through the backup line.

Due to the breakdown, about 14 thousand residents were left without cold water supply and heat. The prosecutor's office has begun an investigation, during which an assessment will be made of the actions of the Nevyansky Vodokanal municipal unitary enterprise in supplying citizens with utilities, as well as the timeliness of eliminating the consequences of the accident.

Earlier, the Ministry of Energy reported that hundreds of thousands of residents of the southern regions of Russia faced power outages due to bad weather. Residents of the Donetsk People's Republic suffered the most from extreme precipitation – 173.7 thousand people there remain without power at home.