Deputy stated that the powers of the Executive are usurped by the Legislature, which uses budget execution to benefit conservatives

The federal deputy and president of the PT (Workers' Party), Gleisi Hoffmann (PT-PR), he said this Sunday (Dec 17, 2023), on his profile on X (formerly Twitter), that ending presidential re-election is one “setback for democracy”. The President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), said he intends to debate the topic in Casa Alta.

Even if it only comes into force from 2030 onwards, the proposal to end the re-election of presidents is opportunistic and represents a setback in the democratic representation of the majority of the population. When the toucans created the rule of re-election, for their own benefit, these elites… — Gleisi Hoffmann (@gleisi) December 17, 2023

Gleisi said that the law, enacted by the government of Fernando Henrique Cardosowas created to benefit “toucans” and was supported by elites. In 2020, FHC said he regretted the proposal and that it would have been a mistake.

“If 4 years are insufficient and 6 seem to be a long time, instead of asking the electorate to give 1 'plebiscitary' vote in the 4th year, it would be preferable to have a 5-year term and that's it.”, he wrote in an article published in the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.

For Hoffmann, re-election would have become a problem after PT candidates were re-elected. “When the tucanos created the re-election rule, for their own benefit, the elites supported and applauded. When PT presidents were re-elected, then re-election became a problem”.

“The powers of the presidency have been reduced and even usurped by Congress, especially in the execution of the Budget, which favors the re-election of the conservative majority, to the detriment of the country’s interests”said the deputy.

In October, Rodrigo Pacheco said he would take to the plenary the limitation for a 2nd consecutive election, at the same time that the proposal extends a single mandate to 5 years in length. In the view of the head of the Senate, the current legislation would be harmful to Brazil.

“That representative who has the opportunity to govern, sometimes fails to take the actions he should take, sometimes unpopular, sometimes unfriendly, depending on this criterion of re-election”, stated.

In the campaign for his 3rd term, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) even said that it would not run for a second re-election during the 2022 election. However, the PT leadership released a resolution defending a 4th term in 2026.