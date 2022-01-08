In a nod to the evangelical community, one of its main electoral bases, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) participated this Friday night, 7, in the Solemnity of Prophetic Celebration at Arena Hall Sara Nossa Terra, in Brasília.

“I want to thank God for my life”, said the Chief Executive, during the service, without a protective mask. Bolsonaro also thanked the prayers made by the faithful while he was hospitalized at Vila Nova Star Hospital, in São Paulo, earlier this week, with an intestinal obstruction.

The president was accompanied by First Lady Michelle and the Minister of Labor and Welfare, Onyx Lorenzoni, who were also not wearing masks.

On December 16, Bolsonaro had participated in a service at the Assembly of God, also in Brasília, in thanksgiving for the inauguration of André Mendonça as minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF). The appointment of the ex-Attorney General of the Union and ex-Minister of Justice “terribly evangelical” to the Court was a promise made by Bolsonaro to his religious base.

On the occasion, the Chief Executive said that he felt gratitude for Mendonça. “I feel in him something that escapes the hands of some, gratitude”, he declared.

