Her son had been looking forward to high school, Laura begins. “He didn’t like primary school. He did not click with his teachers, the always ‘having to’ things, the ‘patronising’, that no longer suited him. Everything would be different in high school.” Then it was time. “After a few weeks he didn’t like it anymore. I can tell he’s just grumbling. The teachers are stupid, the homework is stupid.” Fortunately, he has friends, says Laura. “He clicks well with most children.”

Mother Laura tries to lend a listening ear to her son. “When he comes home with negative stories, I try to acknowledge them. That I get it, that I get it. But I also explain to him that he has to deal with it.” His results are not alarming so far. “But there were a few fours and fives on his report, I think it could be better.”



I can still pull him to school by his ears, but when he’s fifteen it will be more difficult Mother Laura

Laura’s main concern is that his attitude towards school is permanent and that this will have greater consequences. ,,That he comes into contact with guys who say: come, we’re going to skip school. Or that he drops out of school early. I can still pull him to school by his ears, but when he is fifteen it will be more difficult,” she says. “I wonder if more parents have to do with this, and if I as a parent can do something to make school more fun for my son.”



In most cases, children are used to and familiar with their new place after six months Bryan van Dansik, remedial educationalist

Transition Period

Do not underestimate the impact of the transition from primary to secondary school, says remedial educationalist Bryan van Dansik. “Suddenly a lot is expected of students in the area of ​​independence and planning ability. Their daily rhythm changes because they often have to get up earlier, travel further and come home later. On top of that, there may also be homework. Students are also introduced to changing teachers and they have to find their place in groups that do not yet exist. And not to mention the effects of the corona pandemic.”

So Laura’s son is far from the only one struggling with such a transition year. It is at least as exciting for parents, says the remedial educationalist. “You have no control over whether your child has a good time in high school. There is also less supervision at secondary school than at primary school. I can imagine that as a parent you are more concerned about it.”

At the same time, Van Dansik thinks that there is no need to panic in the case of Laura’s son. “The fact that he reluctantly goes to school does not automatically mean that he will skip school and that nothing will come of his future. In most cases, children are used to and familiar with their new place after six months,” says Van Dansik. If the reluctance persists or gets worse, according to the remedial educationalist, it is important to find out what the problem is. ,,Is the subject matter too easy and does he get bored quickly or is it too difficult and does he walk on tiptoe? Does he lose the overview due to difficulty with planning and organizing? Or is he socially excluded? Whatever the meaning of the reluctance, that determines your child’s support needs and the attitude you can adopt as a parent and teacher,” Van Dansik points out.



Education system in the Netherlands

He also considers the Dutch education system. “Over the past few years, there has been increasing dissatisfaction with our traditional education system, which critics say is outdated and not attuned to the personal learning needs and strategies of young people. This way of learning may not be a good fit for Laura’s son.”

Isn’t ‘thinking everything stupid’ just an adolescent attitude? “Yes and no”, explains Van Dansik. “It is quite normal for young people to regularly go to school with reluctance. You could even say that it is part of their development to experiment, make mistakes and learn from them in preparation for their future job. As a parent, you can avoid the indifference that comes with this by talking to your child about dreams, inspirations and ambitions. That can help to motivate children more for school.”

As a parent, therefore, try to connect with your child’s perception of the world. “When a child comes home, don’t ask, ‘How was school? Then you will most likely hear ‘good’ as an answer. Instead, ask more questions, such as: Which teacher do you like the most or the most annoying and why? Who did you have dinner with during the break? That way you get a real conversation”, the remedial educationalist tips. “And finally, I also see a life lesson here that Laura can pass on to her son: not everything in life has to be fun. Some things just have to be done, and the same goes for school.”

