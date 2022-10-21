





The Porto Feliz Public Prosecutor’s Office this Friday (21) offered a new criminal complaint against businessman Thiago Brennand, 42. In this new action, he is accused of the crime of threat and criminal misdemeanor of acts (when there is a mild physical aggression) against Agostinho Rodrigues da Silva, 54, caretaker of the condominium where he lived, in Porto Feliz (São Paulo countryside).

The crimes allegedly took place on July 25. According to the complaint, Brennand passed in front of Silva’s residence, who was leaving in his car, and began verbally assaulting him, shouting “tramp, where do you think you’re going? You are crazy?”. The caretaker continued his way towards one of the exits of the condominium, but was followed by the businessman.

“Look at you old man! I just don’t break you here because you’re in the wrong place! Look at the size of your belly, you old bastard, you don’t even see your own dick when you shower, you bum. You messed with the wrong person.” These are some of the expressions that the prosecution claims that Brennand used that day. According to witnesses, he was armed and even slapped and pushed the caretaker twice.

A retired lieutenant colonel saw the scene and stated, in a statement to the Police, that “he has seen a lot of sad things in his profession, but the way Brennand treated Mr. Augustinho was really remarkable and sad”. The case will be analyzed by Judge Ana Cristina Paz Neri Vignola, from the Special Court of Porto Feliz.

Thiago Brennand has two arrest warrants against him, one of the judge of the 6th Criminal Court of São Paulo, Érika Mascarenhas, and another of the judge of the 1st Court of Porto Feliz, Jorge Panserini. In addition to having been formally denounced twice for violence against women – including rape, threats, false imprisonment and bodily harm – this week the Porto Feliz Prosecutor’s Office also denounced the businessman for assaulting waiter Vitor Igor Rodrigues Machado, 26. .

Brennand was found by Interpol agents in Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates, where he awaits his extradition process to Brazil. The process in which he is accused of threatening the housekeeper Augustinho Silva is the 4th criminal action that the Public Ministry of São Paulo brings against the businessman.

In the petition accompanying the complaint, Brennand is described by prosecutors Josmar Tassignon Júnior and Evelyn Moura Virginio Martins as a person who “seems to show contempt and disdain for those who, in his view, do not have the same economic-financial status or who are in any situation of vulnerability (such as in cases of violence involving countless female victims)”.

Brennand even registered a police report against the caretaker, but the MP says that he did not see the practice of any crime in what was pointed out by the businessman.

WITH THE WORD, LAWYER RICARDO SAYEG, WHO DEFENDS THIAGO BRENNAND

The report contacted lawyer Ricardo Sayeg, who represents the defense of Thiago Brennand. However, until the publication of the report, he had not received a response. The word is open for manifestation.







