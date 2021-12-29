Home page politics

The census takes place every ten years, this would have been the case this year on a rotating basis – the date has been postponed due to Corona. © Arno Burgi / dpa

From May 15, 10.2 million randomly selected people will be asked about their training and work situation, among other things. The census is expected to cost 1.5 billion euros.

Wiesbaden (dpa) – In Germany there will be another census next year. Eleven years after the last census, numerous data are to be updated – for example on the number of residents as well as their employment and housing situation.

Existing administrative data are primarily to be used, but surveys are also planned, as the Federal Statistical Office announced on Wednesday in Wiesbaden.

The deadline is May 15th. As of this date, 10.2 million randomly selected people will be asked about their training and work situation, among other things, as the authority explained. Around 23 million owners or administrators of living space should provide information on their apartments and residential buildings. Residents of dormitories and communal accommodation are also recorded.

Only some of the questions are answered in short personal interviews; most of the questions can be answered online. “In times of Corona, the option of contactless online surveys plays a central role,” said the President of the Federal Statistical Office, Georg Thiel.

The census takes place every ten years, this would have been the case regularly in 2021 – but the date has been postponed due to the corona pandemic. In 2011 it turned out that in many cities and towns there were fewer people than assumed.

“The results of the census are precise population and housing figures. They serve as a reliable planning basis for decisions in the federal, state and local governments ”, the authority explained the goal. Data protection requirements would be observed. The data would not be passed on to authorities outside of the official statistics. Personal data would be deleted as soon as possible. The Federal Office stated the total costs to be expected to be 1.5 billion euros. dpa