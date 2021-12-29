Everwild could still sail in dire straits with it development which would still be in shambles, according to Jeff Grubb, while the new game’s Josh Sawyer it would be turning up well and could even be released in 2022.

During the last episode of the XboxEra podcast, Grubb gave updates regarding some Xbox Game Studios titles in the works, including the two already mentioned. On Everwild he did not say much more than reported, merely stating that RARE has not yet rectified the situation and that development is still in chaos, despite the fact that months have passed since the reboot.

Good news instead from the Obsidian front, where Josh Sawyer’s game, still without a title but apparently inspired by Disco Elysium, would proceed well and could see the light in 2022. Also in this case it has not provided details on the matter.

Finally, Grubb also had the opportunity to talk about “Project Belfry”, an Xbox exclusive apparently developed by Stoic. According to him it could come out in 2022, although he is not sure.

As always in these cases, take everything with due caution, because we are faced with indiscretions.