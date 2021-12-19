The list includes many creators in various fields of art, who have left our world, including actors, authors, musicians and directors, some of whom died as a result of infection with the emerging corona virus.

The year began with the departure of one of the most prominent Egyptian creators, scriptwriter Wahid Hamed, who passed away on January 2, 2021 at the age of 76, after suffering a heart attack.

Sadness prevailed in Egyptian circles over the departure of one of the most important figures of art, the author of influential works such as; “Terror and Kebab”, “The Dancer and the Politician”, “The World on the Wing of a Dove”, “The Innocent” and “A Stranger in My House” and other important works. Among his dramatic works is the series “The Community”.

In the same month, the artist Hadi Al-Jayar passed away, at the age of 71, specifically on the tenth of January, affected by his infection with the Corona virus, to be followed on January 29 by the artist Mahmoud Abdel Ghaffar, who died at the age of 70 after suffering a heart attack. As well as the prominent theater director Fahmy El Khouly.

And the month of February witnessed the departure of one of the giants of Egyptian art, the artist Ezzat Al-Alayli, who passed away on February 5 at the age of 86.

On February 11, the Egyptians bid farewell to one of the most famous singers of the eighties generation and the owner of the best-selling song in the Arab world “Lolaki”, the artist Ali Hamida, at the age of 72 years.

On February 28, the artist, Ahlam Al-Gretali, passed away, at the age of 73.

On March 6, Egyptian actress Sawsan Rabie and actress Mona Badr died on March 18. The same month, specifically on March 21, witnessed the departure of actress and broadcaster Radwa Abu Shadi.

On the sixth of April 2021, the Egyptian artist Sayed Othman died, and on the 22nd of the same month, the scriptwriter Mustafa Muharram, an influential and prominent business owner, passed away.

Among his works in television dramas are: “I Won’t Live in My Father’s Jilbab”, “The Family of Hajj Metwally”, “Raya and Sakina”, and “Zahra and Her Five Husbands”.

In the cinema, he had works such as “Night and Qadban”, “People of the Summit”, “The Night of the Arrest of Fatima”, and “Love on the Hill of the Pyramid”.

April 2021 also witnessed the departure of the musician Khaled Al-Amir, specifically on the 23rd of the month.

On May 20, it was one of the major shocks, with the departure of the artist Samir Ghanem, who has a long history in the art world, as one of the most prominent stars who lived through different generations, and left an impressive imprint with their immortal works on the cinema screen and stage in particular, including the famous “Married People” play. .

On May 7, the musician Gamal Salama passed away, and on the tenth of the same month, the musician Abdo Dagher passed away.

On May 14, the actor Mohamed Rihan passed away, while the artist, Nadia Al-Iraqiya, died in Egypt on May 16. On the fifth of July, actress Sahar Kamel passed away.

consecutive losses

After the departure of her husband, the artist Samir Ghanem, the artist Dalal Abdel Aziz died on the seventh of last August, and the actor Abdullah Al-Sharqawi passed away on the same day.

August witnessed several deaths in the ranks of the art world. Actress Fathia Tantawi also died on the fourth of the mentioned month, as well as actor Mohamed Jibril on August 12, and the Egyptian composer and musician Mohamed Saad on August 16.

The screenwriter, Faisal Nada, author of the play “The Married Ones,” died on August 17. On August 22, the actor Maher Labib passed away.

On the second of last September, the actor Maher Selim left our world, as did the actor Samir Al Mulla on the sixth of September, and then the artist Ihab Khorshid on the 19th of September.

On October 16, the writer and director Karam Al-Najjar, the owner of distinguished works such as “The Scream”, “The Struggle of the Grandchildren” and “Dancing on Escalators”, passed away.

And the month of November witnessed the departure of the able artist Ahmed Khalil, specifically on the ninth of it, at the age of 80, affected by his infection with the Corona virus, to join him on November 21, his ex-wife, artist Suhair Al-Babli, at the age of 84 years.

Al-Babli is the author of distinguished and immortal works, including the two plays “The School of Troubles” and “Raya and Sakina”, as well as her famous role in “Bakiza and Zagloul”.

On November 15, film director Mahmoud El-Lozy passed away. On December 18, the art scene lost the artist Moheb Kasir, at the age of 75, who left our world after a struggle with cancer.