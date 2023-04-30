If you belong to the Social Security Law of 73you have the possibility to enroll in the Voluntary Continuation of the Mandatory Regimeknown as modality 40, which consists of a scheme that offers you many advantages to increase your pension.

This modality it does not suit you if you are law 97you can only take advantage of it if you are from the previous regime, however, you should know that it is not appropriate in all cases because it depends on several factors, one of them being the density of weeks quoted.

The investment in mode 40 is high. This 2023, the salary capped before the IMSS within this scheme is $8,165 pesos per monthwhich will increase year after year as follows:

Capped Salary 2025 (25 UMAS) = $9,760

Capped Salary 2026 (25 UMAS) = $10,558

Capped Salary 2027 (25 UMAS) = $11,335

Capped Salary 2028 (25 UMAS) = $12,153

Capped Salary 2029 (25 UMAS) = $12,950

Capped Salary 2030 (25 UMAS) = $13,749

As you can see, only in 2023 if a bumped year is quoted you would be investing 98 thousand Mexican pesos per yearamount that for 2024 would be $107 thousand 600 pesos.

This is where you should assess how much it suits you or not. In this case, what is recommended by most experts on the subject is that Calculate how much your pension would be without modality 40.

If said amount seems low to you, what follows is to calculate from one to a maximum of five years capped and know the total investment that you are going to make.

You should know that normally a bumped year is better than two years with modality 40 in halfalthough this must also be valued with respect to your number of weeks quoted.

So, already knowing the pension that you would have with modality 40 and being aware of the investment that you have to make, Evaluate the costs – benefits of signing up and review the requirements to register and see that you meet them.

As you know, the cost will be high, but the benefits can also be many. An unwritten rule is that, If the increase that you will have with modality 40 does not exceed 4 thousand pesos of pension, it is not appropriate.

This means that everything you manage to increase to your pension calculation without modality 40, compared to what you would have with that investment, It will be very positive if it improves from 4,000 pesos onwards.

If you calculate that the difference in your favor is 4 thousand pesos per month, by multiplying it by 13 – counting the 12 months plus the Christmas bonus – you would have a additional annual payment of 52 thousand pesosjust for having invested in modality 40.

And that difference, which is very important, if you multiply it for five years of pension it is $260 thousand pesos; for ten years are $520 thousand pesos and for fifteen years they are $780 thousand additional pesosthat you would not have had if you had not registered.

Click to load survey

It is evident that an extra $4,000 pesos is very beneficial and in general, It is the minimum that you should look for as an impact in your favor when quoting in modality 40. In many cases, the difference will not be 4 thousand but up to tens of thousands of pesos.

The important thing is that, when defining your pension strategy, you make the correct calculations regarding the amount of money that you are going to inject into your modality 40, and know the period of time in which you will have your return on investmentand then start only seeing the profits.

Previously in DEBATE We have told you how a single year in modality 40 and with minimum wages helps you raise your pension, being the factors of weeks of contributions and retirement age other elements that promote or, on the contrary, lower a pension.

Here we leave you some examples of contributions capped by two years in modality 40, remembering that they are only general calculations and that to know your particular situation in detail, Do you require an analysis or personal advice?.