‘Piqué, with another woman’: the photo criticized by followers of Shakira and Clara Chía

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
AUTOPLAY
Twitter Kings League, Shakira’s Youtube
The former player, visiting his children in the United States, appears with a young American.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Gerard Piqué continues to be the target of criticism. The former Barcelona player, who traveled to the United States in recent days to see his children and supposedly seal a pact with Shakira, has been highly criticized in recent hours by his ex-partner’s fans and, also, by his fans. new girlfriend, Clara Chía Martí.
Apparently, as read on social networks, an image of the former Catalan defender with another woman It would have made the followers of Martí and those of the singer from Barranquilla feel on the same side for the first time.
‘Pique, with another woman’
An image has gained echo on the Internet in which Piqué appears sitting on a sofa next to a young American, who apparently wears the shirt of one of the City Football Group clubs.
In the image, only Piqué can be seen smiling while the woman poses for a photograph.
What seems to have attracted attention in Shakira’s fan groups, and also in those of Clara Chía, is the message shared by the woman who took the photo.
“When you sit next to Piqué, but you wait for him to get distracted to take a picture of you”said the young woman, whose identity is unknown.
“Yesterday, an anonymous anchor sent me this image where we can see Piqué very comfortable with a blonde who is clearly not Clara Chía”is read in a text superimposed on the photo.
(Also: Clara Chía would not be saved: Shakira’s unexpected reaction “damages Piqué’s plans”).
horny p¡g piqué putting some fresh horns on clara khia in miami. he won’t stop embarrassing the kids even for the few days he has with them in miami. shameless. pic.twitter.com/iwigUIps3o
— vibs | (@venomous) April 28, 2023
Although on both sides they say that the scene is “shameful”, the reality seems to be that the woman in the photo is just a fan of the former player. But Piqué, in networks, is not ‘forgiven half’.
More news
SPORTS
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Piqué #woman #photo #criticized #followers #Shakira #Clara #Chía
Leave a Reply