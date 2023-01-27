When the time comes process a pensionmany people begin to see that they are in a complicated scenario because they do not have enough weeks of contributions to obtain a good pension from Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS).

It is at this moment that the idea of “buy weeks quoted in the IMSS”. This is not possible, although there is confusion about it, due to the real possibility of making a retroactive payment of weeks within the mode 40.

This purchase of retroactive weeks can be made from the date on which the person was discharged from the mandatory IMSS regime, that is, since the last time they were contributing with an employer who registered them as a worker.

And in order to do so, you have to meet the requirements that must be met to be able to register in IMSS Modality 40. In this case, what would be done is a retroactive payment of quoted weeks, complying with the Institute’s rules.

Making a retroactive payment of listed weeks is possible with IMSS Modality 40. / Photo: Discussion

It is important to stress that this payment includes surcharges and upgrade fees. In order to have access to register for Modality 40, no more than five years must pass since the last time you stopped contributing and meet all the requirements.

Something that is common but cannot be done is to recover contribution weeks from years prior to the last job with pattern. For example, if you were discharged in 2021 for a few months, you can no longer make a retroactive payment for weeks in 2020 or prior years.

Another aspect to consider is that, if you disenrolled in January 2021, but later want to make a retroactive payment, you must do it from the date of your discharge , not since the beginning of 2022 or the date you want. There is no option to “accommodate” your times.

The other possibility is to sign up from the current month, but in that case the retroactivity of payments would no longer apply. This makes it very clear how planning is a key element to retire.

In addition, consider that the salary with which you are going to register in Modality 40 of IMSS cannot be lower than the last registered salary in Social Security.

One of the advantages of retroactive payment is that lower costs would be covered than those currently paid and what will be paid in the future with increases in the salary percentage and the higher value of the UMA.

Lastly, and as we always recommend, go to the IMSS sub-delegation that corresponds to you for advice, since it is your right and they must attend you at no cost. In case you are looking for an advisor, look for a trustworthy one. The important thing is to establish a personalized pension strategy to obtain the best result.