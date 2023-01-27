With videoThe father of tennis player Novak Djokovic will not be present for his son’s semifinal at the Australian Open in Melbourne later today.

After criticism from the Ukrainian ambassador to Australia, Srdjan Djokovic has decided not to go to the Rod Laver Arena. “It was never my intention to cause such a disturbance,” says the tennis player’s father about the video in which he was seen with a Russian flag.

The Ukrainian ambassador to Australia, Vasyl Myroshnychenko, asked the organization of the grand slam tournament to no longer admit Srdjan Djokovic after images appeared on a pro-Russian YouTube account in Australia. The tennis player’s father was seen appearing next to a man holding a Russian flag with the face of Russian President Vladimir Putin on it. “Bold political statement from Djokovic’s father,” the video caption read.

"My family has also experienced the misery of war and we only hope for peace," Srdjan Djokovic said in a statement. "There will be no disruption to the semi-final tonight for my son or the other player, I have chosen to watch it at home. I hope for a good game and, as always, will cheer for my son," said Djokovic.

The Serbian Djokovic, who has already won the tournament in Melbourne nine times, will play the semi-final against the American Tommy Paul. Djokovic defeated Russian Andrej Rublev in the quarterfinals.

