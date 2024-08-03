Chihuahua— The Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) continues to lead as the institution with the most complaints to the National Human Rights Commission (CNDH) in the state, accounting for 66.3 percent of the files received until the end of the first half of 2024.

According to data from the National Human Rights Violations Alert System (SNA), from January 1 to June 29 of this year, the CNDH has admitted 211 cases of alleged human rights violations, of which 109 have been concluded.

The IMSS is the institution with the most complaints, with 140 in the entire state; 85 have already been resolved.

The municipality with the highest number of cases is Ciudad Juárez with 83 cases and 46 completed; followed by Chihuahua with 40 cases initiated and 29 completed.

Other municipalities where the Institute has received complaints are Delicias, with four cases, two of them concluded; Camargo, Cuauhtémoc and Parral report three cases and two resolutions in each. In Casas Grandes and Ojinaga, one complaint has been filed and concluded, while in Madera and Santa Bárbara, one complaint has also been filed, but is still in the process of being resolved.

Each file may contain more than one violation. The most recurrent ones have been: failing to provide medical care, with 70 cases; improperly providing public service, with 59; failing to comply with legality, honesty, loyalty and efficiency, with 28; and failing to provide medication, with 18.

Other violations recorded in the SNA include obstructing or denying the provision of social security, with 9; poorly performing medical procedures, with 7, as well as failing to provide hospitalization services and violations of the rights of the elderly.

It should be noted that in 12 cases, the CNDH concluded that no violations were proven.

In contrast, the second authority with the highest number of complaints is the National Institute of Migration with only 23; of these, six have been concluded. It is followed by the National Guard, with only 12 cases, of which four have been concluded, and the Ministry of Welfare with eight, four of which have already been resolved.

The Institute of Social Security and Services for State Workers (ISSSTE), the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) and the Ministry of National Defense (SEDENA) have five cases.

The agencies with the fewest complaints are the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) and the Decentralized Administrative Body for Prevention and Social Readaptation, with one.

Together, the above agencies represent only 33.7 percent of the complaints filed by citizens before the CNDH.

From 2019 to June 29, 2024, the CNDH initiated 935 files for complaints against the IMSS, of which it concluded 799. According to the SNA, 1,091 human rights were investigated for their defense.

These complaints represent 56.08 percent of the 1,667 that have been filed against the various federal agencies in these five and a half years. In turn, Ciudad Juárez accounts for 53.04 percent of the total, with 496 complaints (419 of them concluded), while Chihuahua has 272 (with 236 concluded).

Among the latest recommendations issued by the Commission against the IMSS is the case of a 27-week-old newborn who died of necrotizing enterocolitis in October 2022, at the General Hospital of Zone No. 6 of Ciudad Juárez.

In its ruling, the CNDH states that the rights to life, the best interests of the child, and the life plan of the mother and father were violated due to staff omissions and lack of adequate medical care.

