“Please note that taking advantage of system errors or specific actions to gain benefits beyond those intended will be considered abnormal gaming behavior “.

The patch notes feature a number of fixes for a variety of issues, such as monster placement or outpost management. The interesting part, however, is the fact that Nexon has included the following warning to players .

Patch 1.0.6 of The First Descendant It’s here and Nexon has included a warning to players who exploit glitches and bugs to gain advantages that aren’t intended by the free-to-play game’s design.

What could Nexon do?

It is not yet clear what Nexon intends to do regarding these “abnormal” behaviors. Our suggestion is to avoid using any kind of glitch or bug to obtain resources in an unexpected way, before you run into problems.

Nexon could ban the account of The First Descendant players or simply requisition the resources obtained regularly, but it is better not to take risks before losing hours and hours of gameplay uselessly.

We just have to wait and see what the team will do about itsince probably someone will not listen to the developers’ request and will still try to exploit every good situation to get more resources than expected.

Finally, we leave you with the details of the first major update introduced with the recently released 1.5 update.