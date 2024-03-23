Max's paw

“We underestimated Red Bull's ability to act on the power level of the power unit in FP3.”. Charles Leclerc in interviews at the end of Qualifying for the Australian Grand Prix he admitted that there was well-founded optimism within Ferrari that he could achieve the first pole position of the season in Melbourne.

Telemetry in hand it actually could have been like this if the Monegasque and Carlos Sainz they had not made any mistakes which opened the door to Max Verstappen's third pole position in as many Qualifying in 2024. The Dutchman did not miss the opportunity and received compliments from Helmut Marko: “At Ferrari they thought they would beat us, so it's not easy for them to cope with this disappointment – the words of the Austrian manager reached by the newspaper f1-insider.com – we succeeded thanks to an extraordinary collaboration between Verstappen and the engineers without forgetting our tire specialist.”

Christian Horner confirmed that Verstappen's pole was a surprise: “I think that during this day we tried all the possible configurations of the front wing. In the third sector we were constantly behind by a tenth to a tenth and a half and in Q3 we managed to put ourselves right.”