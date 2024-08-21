Chihuahua.- The Mexican Social Security Institute reported that Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) Pensioners and Insured Persons are not considered in the first stage of implementation of the IMSS Mailbox, which would only function for procedures and services related to incorporation, collection and inspection.

Information on the activation of the IMSS Mailbox has been published inaccurately and has generated concern among the retired population, since it is indicated that, if they do not do so, they will later have problems with the payment of their economic benefit.

The IMSS Mailbox is currently only used for procedures related to incorporation, collection and inspection, therefore, the payment of pensions is not enabled in that system.

For the moment, it is reported that it is not necessary for IMSS beneficiaries and/or pensioners to have their IMSS Mailbox enabled and that the payment of their pension is guaranteed.

The entire community is invited to follow the publications of the official media outlets of the Mexican Social Security Institute.

For any questions, please call 800 623 23 23, option 3 Pensioners.