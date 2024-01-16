The Public Prosecution Service on Tuesday demanded three months in prison and a one-year driving ban against a 57-year-old trucker from Mill in Brabant, who indirectly caused a fatal accident on the A28 near Beilen in July 2022 with a sudden highway blockade. This is reported by the ANP news agency. The public prosecutor finds reckless driving proven.

The man stopped his truck across two lanes in solidarity with farmers' protest group Agractie, which had called for “the Netherlands to be shut down for fifteen minutes.” This caused fellow road users to unexpectedly get stuck in traffic jams. About 500 meters behind the truck, a 56-year-old motorist from Eindhoven collided with a 56-year-old motorcyclist from Amersfoort, and the latter did not survive the accident.

According to the Public Prosecution Service, the motorist will also not go free. He should not have gone on the road due to overtiredness, the Public Prosecution Service states, and therefore saw the traffic jam too late. He was sentenced to six months in prison and a two-year driving ban, also for reckless driving.