Mexico City.- The PAN leadership came out in defense of the governor of Chihuahua, María Eugenia Campos, whose administration accuses former president Javier Corral of an alleged embezzlement of 98 million pesos.

“Of course our governor deserves all our support, our backing, our respect, and she and her Attorney General’s Office must have all the elements to act,” said the leader of the National Action Party (PAN), Marko Cortés.

Interviewed in the Senate, the leader said he hopes that the Electoral Tribunal of the Judicial Branch of the Federation will use with Corral the same criteria that it used to disqualify former Tamaulipas governor Francisco García de Vaca, who was seeking a seat but, at the same time, was facing an arrest warrant. “Now what follows is to find out, based on the criteria of the Electoral Tribunal, why it decided that Cabeza de Vaca could not be a candidate and disqualified him. Now we will have to consult him, formally, if he is going to maintain his criteria or think differently now,” he said.

Last week, agents of the Chihuahua Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office tried to arrest Corral last week at a restaurant in Mexico City, but the head of the local Prosecutor’s Office, Ulises Lara, intervened.

He remains as leader until November

Marko Cortés announced that he will remain as president of the PAN National Executive Committee until November 10, when the internal election for his replacement will be held.

The politician from Michoacan announced that he will appoint, in accordance with his powers and provisionally, two women to coordinate the benches in the Chambers of Deputies and Senators, since the next leader will make new appointments. It is expected that Cortés will appoint Guadalupe Murguía for the Senate and Noemí Luna for the Chamber of Deputies.