Because millions of people in Mexico do not have access to social security offered by private companies or the Mexican State, that is, by the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) or the Institute of Security and Social Services for State Workers (ISSSTE), the federal government created the IMSS-Wellbeing.

Through IMSS-Bienestar, people who are not beneficiaries of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) or the Institute of Social Security and Services for State Workers (ISSSTE) They can have access to health services in medical units and hospitals of first and second level of care.

Requirements

In order to register with IMSS-Bienestar, registration is done in, but to do so keep in mind that you must have the following on hand: requirements:

*Zip code

*CURP

*Email

*Locality

*Digital photo

Meanwhile, when registering online, The following data will be requested::

*Your address, contact cell phone number and personal email

*Demographic data such as education, marital status, among others

*Indicate if you have daughters or sons and how many are under 18 years old

*Upload your digital photo

Now, once you have learned about the requirements and what will be asked of you to be able to register with the IMSS-Bienestar and begin receiving the benefits it grants, you must enter this link to register.

IMSS-Bienestar registration page/Photo: Mexican government

IMSS-Bienestar benefits and participating states

Meanwhile, the benefits provided by IMSS-Bienestar, according to the official website of the Mexican government, are the following:

Care in first level medical units

*Outpatient care

*General medicine consultation

*Nursing processes

*Maternal and child care

*Family planning and counseling

*Prenatal care

*Nutrition monitoring

*Preventive medicine

*Immunizations

*Health promotion and education

*Primary care for emergencies and injuries

*Management of diarrhea cases at home

*Antiparasitic treatment for families

*Management of acute respiratory infections

*Prevention and control of tuberculosis

*Prevention and control of chronic diseases such as diabetes mellitus and high blood pressure

*Prevention and monitoring of cervical cancer

*Prevention and dental-preventive actions

*Community training for self-care of health

*Basic sanitation at family and community level

*Adolescent Health Care Center (CASA)

*Comprehensive care for adolescents and older adults

*Attention to overweight and obesity

*Health care for migrants and indigenous peoples with an intercultural approach

*Free delivery of medicines associated with health interventions

*Mental health care

Second level medical units and hospitals

*Hospitalization

*Emergencies

*Tocosurgery

*Surgical interventions

*Pregnancy, childbirth and postpartum care

*Neonatal Special Care Unit

*Community shelters

*Outpatient consultation

*Family medicine

*Epidemiological surveillance

*Preventive medicine

*Immunizations

*Stomatology

*Nutrition and dietetics

*Psychology

*Social work

*Laboratory

*X-ray

*Diagnosis and treatment of cervical cancer

*Adolescent Health Care Center (CASA)

*Early Childhood Development (ECD)

*Comprehensive Health Care Service (SAIS)

*Detection and control of chronic-degenerative diseases

*Pharmacy

*Clinical file

*Outpatient specialty consultation

*Mental health care

Finally, it should be noted that IMSS-Bienestar currently operates only in the following states:

*Baja California

*Baja California Sur

*Campeche

*Chiapas

*Mexico City

*Colima

*State of Mexico

*Warrior

*Gentleman

*Michoacan

*Morelos

*Nayarit

*Oaxaca

*Puebla

*Quintana Roo

*San Luis Potosi

*Sinaloa

*Sonora

*Tabasco

*Tamaulipas

*Tlaxcala

*Veracruz

*Zacatecas.