Biden wins in South Carolina and takes back the Dems: “I will beat Trump again”

Joe Biden won the Democratic primary in South Carolina. The American media, starting with CNN, have assigned at least 96.8 percent of the votes to the president of the United States who is running for a second term in the White House. The two biggest challengers, Minnesota Congressman Dean Phillips and New Age guru Marianne Williamson, didn't stand a chance. The former currently has 1.4 percent of the vote, Williamson 1.9 percent.

With the partial counting of votes, Biden is already certain of having won 42 of the 55 delegates that South Carolina will send to the Democratic convention which will nominate the official candidate for the presidential elections in November in Chicago in the summer. To obtain the nomination, 1968 delegates are needed. The Republican primaries will be held on February 24. In the race are Donald Trump and the former governor of the southern state Nikki Haley.

“South Carolina voters have spoken again and I have no doubt that they have put us on the path to winning the presidency again and defeating Donald Trump.” US President Joe Biden wrote it on X after his victory in the Democratic primaries in South Carolina.

“The stakes in this election could not be higher,” Biden wrote. “There are extreme and dangerous voices in the country, led by Donald Trump, who are determined to divide our nation and take us backwards. We cannot allow this to happen. happen. We've come a long way in the last four years, with America now having the strongest economy in the world and some of the lowest inflation of any major economy. Let's keep pushing forward. Let's get done we started, together.” “With more than 14 million new jobs and a record 24 consecutive months of unemployment below 4%, including a record unemployment rate for Americans of color, we are leaving no one behind ” he concluded.