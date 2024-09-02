Sandooq Al Watan announced the launch of a new initiative as part of its ongoing activities around the world to empower the nation’s youth, based on the directives of His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Chairman of Sandooq Al Watan’s Board of Directors.

The Masarat initiative focuses on supporting and enhancing the capabilities of Emirati high school graduates by providing them with the basic skills required to succeed in the modern labor market.

The programme combines theoretical training with practical experience, ensuring that participants are prepared for success in the private sector, and will be delivered in collaboration with The Fifth Element Academy.

His Excellency Yasser Al Gergawi, Director General of Sandooq Al Watan, said that the Masarat programme, which enjoys the patronage and follow-up of His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak, provides high school graduates with a comprehensive training journey that extends over two full months, during which participants are trained to acquire various skills necessary for the current labour market.

He stressed that the door is open to all those wishing to participate in the program, until September 16, through the official website of the National Fund on the Internet, which includes all the details and conditions necessary to join the program.

He explained that the Masarat programme includes a number of intensive workshops supported by artificial intelligence tools for programme participants to build CVs, simulate interviews, and provide personal career guidance, followed by access to a wide range of job opportunities through a strong network of companies in the private sector.

He said that applicants to the programme will undergo a rigorous selection process to identify the most promising candidates, so that they can participate in an intensive training programme, during which they will receive technical and practical guidance from professionals, experts and specialists, to help them develop themselves and face the challenges of the labour market, in addition to introducing them to the principles and ethics that those entering the labour market must possess.

Al Gergawi explained that “Masarat” is characterised by its focus on guidance, counselling and follow-up, based on clear scientific foundations, as an essential part of the programme, as it provides participants with access to learning platforms and advice from experts in the long term, noting that “Masarat” does not only aim to secure immediate job opportunities, but also seeks to equip graduates with the skills and knowledge necessary to achieve sustainable success in their future career path.

He said that Sandooq Al Watan’s commitment to qualifying the new generation of Emirati sons and daughters takes many forms in many initiatives, and the programme represents a qualitative leap as its participants are able to acquire the knowledge and skills necessary to excel in the private sector and contribute to the development and progress of the nation.

He added that the programme gives young Emiratis a deep understanding of the important role they can play in developing the private sector, while enhancing basic life skills and a sense of responsibility towards their future.

Al Gergawi stressed that investing in the development of high school graduates is not limited to preparing them for their future careers, but also aims to ensure that the private sector benefits from their visions and innovative ideas, expressing his confidence that the “Masarat Programme for High School Graduates” represents a decisive step in building a diverse and competitive workforce that will be the driving force of the UAE economy in the future.