One of the benefits of having worked formally and having a pension is the possibility of accessing financing such as those offered by the IMSS (Mexican Social Security Institute).

These loans can reach an amount of up to 20 thousand pesosbut the beneficiary must meet certain requirements, and here we tell you which ones.

How to request the IMSS loan for 20 thousand pesos?

The IMSS provides loans to its pensioners who want to use the money to improve their home, go on a trip or in whichever they prefer with a preferential rate, this for an amount that reaches 20 thousand pesos.

To do this, you must have the following documentation, in addition to meeting some requirements to be eligible for this financing.

official identification.

Present a document that shows your Social Security Number and your name.

Be under the Social Security Act of 1973.

Your pension must be current.

Have received the last three months of the Pension.

Have at least 3 months difference in case of having settled the loan.

If you meet all the requirements, you must enter the IMSS portal and go to the tab “Your Easy and Secure Loan”there you will have to register your user with your CURP, NSS, telephone and email.

Subsequently, in the option to request the credit, follow the instructions to fill out your application and loan approval, which will be announced in the next few days or hours, depending on the case.

If the loan is approved, it will be deposited in the bank account where you receive your pension; In addition, the payment will be automatically deducted from your pension without exceeding 30% of your payment, this to prevent you from becoming decapitalized. For any questions, call 800 623 23 23.