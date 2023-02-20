The atmosphere is heated in “Al fondo hay sitio”. Alessia and Diego had a loud exchange of shouting after the blonde-haired girl moved in with the Gonzales.

Alessia (Karime Scander) has become the emotional protagonist of the latest episodes of “Al fondo hay sitio”. Diego Montalbán’s daughter was fired from the restaurant by Francesca, and her disappointment motivated her to leave her stepmother’s mansion. Where did she find a new home?: at the Gonzales house. Although it seemed unlikely, the young woman now lives with the family across the street; However, this decision has not gone down well with her father, especially when he saw her on the roof hanging clothes on the clothesline.

Alessia could not hold back her tears after confessing. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

Alessia vs. Diego: the fight in “AFHS” that surprised fans

Alessia was on the Gonzales’ roof when Diego saw her and did not hesitate to ask her to return to the mansion. “It can’t be that my daughter, a Montalbán, is hanging crap in (that) house,” the chef is heard shouting.

At that moment, Alessia asks her father to stop yelling, but she only receives more screams from her father: “And you let yourself make the caviar and go home.” As much as, at one point, the man even kneels to beg her eldest daughter to return, she is convinced that she does not intend to live under the same roof with him again.

“AFHS” and an irrevocable decision

As we mentioned, Alessia Montalbán has become the lead in the drama on “AFHS” due to the stormy memories of her childhood. Specifically, Jimmy’s girlfriend told July that her parents used to fight a lot when she and Cristóbal were children.

For this reason, the protagonist does not plan to return to be under Diego’s orders; In her place, she will try to forge her own future, so her stay with the Gonzales would be numbered.