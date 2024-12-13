Imserso Thermalism 2025: how to register, deadlines and requirements to enjoy the spa program

A horizon of opportunities opens up when retirement arrives. Among them, the possibility of traveling and exploring the country. And if the vacation is from terma to terma, much better. The calls for the Thermalism Program of the Institute for the Elderly and Social Services (Imserso) are now open. With this program, you can enjoy travel packages to the spas of Spain at an affordable price.

In total, 197,000 places have been announced and the deadline to request aid from the program has already begun. The application process is divided into shifts, depending on the dates you would like to travel, so you should take this into account when submitting your application:

Application until January 9, 2025: for the February and August 2025 shifts.

Application until May 15, 2025: for the September and December 2025 shifts.

For those people who enter the waiting list for vacant places due to resignations from the program or other circumstances, there is another application period:

Application until May 14, 2025: for the February and August 2025 shifts.

Application by October 31, 2025: for the September and December 2025 shifts.

What does the Imserso Thermalism Program include?





The prices of the spas in the Imserso Thermalism Program vary depending on the registered establishment, so you should consult the rates of each one. We tell you that prices range between a minimum of 300 euros and just over 450 euros. The Program includes the following:

Nine overnight stays on a full board basis. Accommodation is in double rooms for shared use.

Medical examination upon entering the spa. This includes prescribing treatment.

The thermal treatment prescribed by the spa’s medical staff.

Medical monitoring of thermal treatment.

The leisure and free time activities that the spa offers free of charge.

Insurance policy.

If necessary, also transportation from the arranged location to the spa at the beginning and end of the shift. This will only occur in specific cases, so you must check that it is offered.

It is important that you keep in mind that transportation from your home to the spa is not covered, so you will have to organize that part of the trip on your own.

If you want to know what type of services each spa offers, you can consult it in Annex III of the BOE resolution on the Thermalism Program. In the table with the prices of each spa, the services are numbered from one to six, and are distinguished between: rheumatological (1), respiratory (2), digestive (3), renal and urinary tract (4), dermatological (5 ) and neurological (6).

Requirements to apply for the Imserso Thermalism Program





Not only retirees can enjoy Imserso aid. There are a series of requirements to access these programs, both as a beneficiary and as a companion of the person to whom the aid is granted. It is very important that you are a person who can take care of yourself and not suffer from contraindications with spa treatments. If you are a resident in Spain, you will be able to access aid if you meet one of the following requirements:

Be a retirement pensioner in the Spanish Social Security System.

Be a pensioner due to permanent disability in the Spanish Social Security System.

Be a widow’s pensioner with a minimum of 55 years of age in the Spanish Social Security System.

If you are at least sixty years of age, you can also access the program if you are a beneficiary of a pension for reasons other than those mentioned above, or if you receive unemployment benefits.

If you are at least seventy-five years old, you can access this subsidy by being insured or a beneficiary of the Spanish Social Security System.

Be a companion of a beneficiary of the program who is your spouse, common-law partner, or a person with whom you maintain a stable and cohabiting union.

You can also be a companion if your parent is a beneficiary of the program and you have a disability equal to or greater than 45 percent.

If you have Spanish nationality, but do not reside in the country, you also have opportunities to access the Thermalism Program. To do this you must be a beneficiary of a pension, with the same minimum age as that established for residents in Spain.

How to apply for the Imserso Thermalism Program

With the deadlines and requirements to qualify for the program’s aid on the table, you should know that there are a series of steps that you must follow. First of all, you should know that the easiest way to provide the necessary documentation is through the Imserso electronic headquarters. To access the minutes website you do not need a DNI, Cl@ve or electronic certificate.

Within the form you must fill out your personal information, such as full name, address and contact telephone number. If you come with a companion, you must also fill out their information. It is necessary that you declare your income and that of your companion. In addition, you must choose four spas that you would like to go to in order of preference, and the months in which you would like the stay to take place. Finally, fill out the responsible declaration in which you will indicate what requirements you meet to request aid. If you are accompanied by your child with a disability, you must then fill in their information.

Alternatively, you can print the application form and present it to the General Directorate, Territorial Directorates and Centers of IMSERSO and to the bodies designated by the autonomous communities that have assumed the functions and services of IMSERSO. It is also possible to send the application in a stamped envelope to this address: Imserso Thermalism Program, post office box 61.285, 28080 Madrid.