Real Betis signed a necessary victory (0-1) on their visit to Petrocub Moldovan on the fifth day of the first round of the Conference League to provisionally get into the positions that give access to the round of 32 matches, with one game remaining.

Manuel Pellegrini’s men, who had just drawn with FC Barcelona in LaLiga, once again showed a discreet image in Europe, but at least got the victory to settle with seven points in the tablewith which they will have the option of being in the playoffs against HJK Helsinki in a week to reach the round of 16.

A goal by Cedric Bakambu in the 54th minute resolved the match in favor of the Andalusians, thanks to the reaction of a once again disastrous Betis in the first half. Pellegrini’s men continued their bad image in Europe without scoring a single shot on goal for 45 minutes, although Bakambu did find the net without the reward of a goal.

The referee annulled the goal due to an alleged foul on the local goalkeeperbut it seemed more like a gross mistake by the goalkeeper, since the visiting striker stole the ball with his head. The entry of Abde Ezzalzouli and the obligation to come up with a better version changed the face of a Betis that pressed ahead with Chimy Ávila and with a Bakambu that had many chances until it achieved 0-1.





It was another mistake behind a Petrocub who raffled the ball between his defenses under pressure from the African forward. Betis forgave the sentence and the Moldovan team, which had just tied Basaksehir in the 94th minute to add its only point in the competition, looked for a new miracle and touched it, with a disallowed goal that confirmed that Betis won but did not convince in Europe.