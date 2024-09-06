Ford Multimatic Motorsports has confirmed its presence in the IMSA SportsCar Championship for the 2025 season.

After the debut of the brand new Mustang GT3, the Blue Oval will once again be involved in the GTD PRO class with its official crews.

The American car had returned to action in the series just this year with the #64 and #65 models, and after initial difficulties a podium was achieved thanks to the second place achieved by the former at VIR at the end of August.

The driver lineups are still to be decided; this season the official drivers driving the two blue-white-red Fords are Mike Rockenfeller/Harry Tincknell/Christopher Mies and Joey Hand/Dirk Müller/Frédéric Vervisch.

Thursday’s announcement adds to the already strong presence of Cadillac Racing and BMW M Motorsport in the GTP class, plus Inter Europol Competition, United Autosports and AF Corse with their respective LMP2 entries, while Gradient Racing has chosen Ford as the brand for its private GTD venture.