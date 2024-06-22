Verstappen beaten, but look to tomorrow

The usual Red Bull of the last few weeks, with Max Verstappen in front and Sergio Perez missing in the middle of the grid. Even at Montmeló the script is repeated, with the Dutchman who for the second consecutive time is beaten by the edge of a thousandths in qualifying: in Montreal George Russell even mocked him with the same time, today the other British pepper Lando Norris took care of it , which preceded him by 20 thousandths.

Verstappen’s words

The long Montmeló straight, however, could give Verstappen the chance to overtake Norris at the first corner. Regardless of the results of Turn 1, Super Max believes that the race will be very open: “During practice it seemed to me that we were not the fastest, but qualifying went very well. McLaren were fast all weekend and we were a little behind, so we need to evaluate what we can do to optimize performance tomorrow and be more competitive“, he continued. “Looking to tomorrow, I think the race will be very close; it will depend on how we deal with the tyres, especially with the high degradation. Tomorrow will be a hard-fought and exciting race. We need to analyze some things, but qualifying was good and we can aim to fight for the win“.

“We made some good changes to the set-up during qualifying and the car improved a lot. I think we made the most of it, it was more connected and enjoyable to drive. We were strong at high speeds and I felt really comfortable. We had a clean weekend and we tuned the car during the week“, this is the comment of the world champion.

Perez’s words

“I’m not happy with my position today, the goal was to be higher“, added Perez, who will start 11th due to the penalty received in Canada. “It was a difficult qualifying, we struggled at the start and unfortunately we burned sets of tires quickly, meaning we weren’t able to get the maximum out of it. My last lap wasn’t as clean as it should have been in Q3, I didn’t have enough pace. We needed more progression throughout the session and we didn’t have it, we will work hard to have it in the race. We’ve made some good changes, so we should be on the right track for Sunday. It will be a difficult race considering that I start from 11th position on the grid: it will be very important to be patient and seize the right opportunities, especially in wet conditions, because anything can happen. We hope to be able to gain some good points and take them away from our opponents“.